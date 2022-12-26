The Japanese authorities have asked Apple for compensation of around 92 million euros, as the company allegedly miscalculated the tax exemption by selling products to foreign customers in Japan. The Nikkei newspaper reports that last June Apple had already stopped its tax free policy in Japan, as foreign buyers bought en masse between iPhones and other hardware. Apple’s fiscal year revenue in Japan was very profitable, the equivalent of 24.5 billion euros. The problem would have to do with the fact that although Japanese law provides tax exemption for those who buy in the country for less than six months, this does not include third-party resellers. In recent months, however, lots of hundreds of iPhones and more were purchased in the official Apple Stores, probably purchased from foreign resellers who in this way avoided taxes.