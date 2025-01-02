The January sales will generate more than 2,230 contracts in Extremadura12.3% more than in 2024, according to hiring forecasts for the sales campaign of January and February 2025 for the transport, logistics and trade sectors published this Thursday by Randstad.

By provincesCáceres will lead hiring, with the signing of 710 vacancies, 18.3% more than in 2024 (600). In Badajoz, this sales campaign will generate 1,520 contracts, 9.4% more than last year (1,390).

In the entire market countrythe sales campaign will generate a total of 172,450 hires, which represents a 19.8% increase compared to the previous yearwhen 144,000 contracts were registered.

According to Jesús Fernández Lima, director of Temporary Work for the Northern zone of Randstad, “the dynamism of the Spanish labor market reflects a rebound in commercial and logistics activity during the sales campaign, thanks to both the increase in e-commerce and the return to more traditional consumption habits.” This behavior, he added, “is allowing key sectors, such as transportation and logistics, to lead employment growth “.

Thus, he pointed out that the transport and logistics sector “continues to consolidate as the main driver of employment in this campaign, with 115,625 contracts planned, which represents 67% of the total“. This sector will experience a growth of 26.1% compared to 2024.

For its part, the commerce sector, although with less relative weight, will generate 56,825 contracts, 8.7% more than in the previous campaign, he indicated.