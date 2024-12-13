Tomorrow the waters of Vigo start J70 Sailway Serieswhich consists of six monthly events until the onset of spring and which brings together the Atlantic fleet of J70 one-designs.

The circuit was presented this morning at an event at the Royal Nautical Club of Vigochaired by the Secretary General of Sports of Galicia, José Ramón Lete Lasa, and which also had the presence of Laura Moya, CEO of Sailway; José Antonio Portela, president of the Real Club Náutico de Vigo, and those responsible in Galicia and Portugal for J70.

José Ramón Lete supported by elite sailors, sponsors and organizing committee.



The first act of the competition will be held this weekendwith a total of six mangas on the program. These are very technical routes and last about 40 minutes.

The Atlantic regular J70 will take part in the J70 Sailway Series, such as La Guardia&Moreira by Gonzalo Araújo, the Marnatura by Enrique Freire and with Luis Bugallo at the helm, the Abril Verde by Luis Pérez Canal, the Abril Rojo by Jorge Pérez Canal, the Pazo de Cea with Ramón Take a look at the controls, Jorge Villanueva’s Bodegas Villanueva and Guillermo Alonso’s Seneca SW.









Recognized patrons also meet in Vigo. The case of Valmy-Marina Coruña stands out, which will have a luxury triplet: ocean skipper Chuny Bermúdez de Castro, world champion Víctor Mariño and Olympic medalist Nico Rodríguez.

In addition to the J70 Sailway Series in Vigo, the J70s also compete this weekend in the waters of Barcelona. The Real Club Náutico organizes the second act of its Barcelona Winter Series.