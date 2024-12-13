For the Olympic champion and world champion in skeleton, Christopher Grotheer, the sporting year ended prematurely due to an injury. The Skeletoni, who had previously dominated with four wins from four races, had to leave Sigulda before the competition due to an adductor injury and thus also gave up his lead in the overall World Cup standings. During the examinations in Germany, a small torn muscle fiber was diagnosed on Friday. He and the doctors “decided against starting in order not to endanger the rest of the season and the other season goals,” said Grotheer. The next race is on January 3rd in Winterberg. Grotheer, 32, wants to be fit again by then.