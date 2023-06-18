The Italian Space Agency has announced its presence at the 54th edition of the Paris Air Show – Le Bourget from 19 to 25 June. For the appointment of the biennial event, a European and world reference point for aeronautics and space, ASI will be present with a delegation led by President Teodoro Valente, and with its own institutional stand, “Space to our dreams”. The program includes four days dedicated to operators in the sector, while in the last three days the doors are also open to the general public. During the event, ASI President Valente will meet representatives of institutions, delegations of space agencies and exponents of the industrial world, traditionally present in Paris, with particular attention to strengthening and weaving new bilateral relations of international collaboration. In particular, important bilateral meetings with other European and non-European space agencies are planned.

Through its stand, ASI offers a representation of the Italian space sector in a single exhibition itinerary. A wide-ranging promotion of the integrated supply chain to show the high-level skills and competences expressed by the national sector in the global context. The space activities are presented in various thematic areas, along a path of documentation and exhibition that recounts the many successes achieved and the projects in preparation. “Space to our dreams” will also be the meeting point of the Italian institutional delegations able to give visibility to the skills and activities of the national associations and federations of the category represented by AIAD, AIPAS and ASAS, to the achievements and services put in place by Altec, e-Geos, SpaceLab, Fondazione Amaldi, CTNA, Avio, Airbus, Leonardo, Ohb, Sitael, Telespazio and Thales Alenia Space.