A Russian mother who lost her son in the battle for Ukraine is being prosecuted for insulting the army. She was ratted on by a compatriot, who has already cheated at least 750 critical Russians.

Alla Fatchelislamova from the Tyumen region (more than 2000 kilometers east of Moscow) lost her conscripted son in the shelling of Belgorod at the end of 2022. That southern Russian region is adjacent to Ukraine and has been bombarded by missiles and drones in recent months. Russian rebel groups from Ukraine also regularly invade the area.

In an interview on the YouTube channel of the independent news site Novaya Gazeta Europe, Fachelislamova expressed her doubts about the sense of the “special military operation”, as Moscow still calls the large-scale bloodshed in Ukraine.

"To be honest, when the war started, I watched (the news, ed.), cried all the time and was worried. Who needs this war? No one. Even when my son wasn't in the army at the beginning, I cried for strangers," Fatchelislamova said.

‘Professional Whistleblower’

She tells the local site 72.ru that after the offending interview, the police arrived and showed her on a smartphone that a report had been received against her. “They asked why I gave the interview and didn’t even know my son was dead,” Fatchelislamova said. “Then they came to my work to show a paper version of the declaration.”

The report turned out to come from the Russian Anna Korobkova. She called herself a ‘professional whistleblower’ on a Telegram channel and prides herself on having already reported to the police 764 compatriots who were critical of the struggle in Ukraine.

According to Fatchelislamova, Korobkova wrote in the indictment that she should be “severely punished” for “discrediting” the army, because “even during the Great Patriotic War (World War II, ed.) the relatives of the dead did not have the right had to speak out against it.”

Fines of hundreds of euros, dismissal or even prison sentences

Korobkova may be one of the loudest snitches, but certainly not the only one. There are no official statistics, but their numbers have grown since the invasion of Ukraine began, Russian lawyers say. The criminal cases that follow a report lead to fines of hundreds of euros, dismissal or even imprisonment.

For Russian pro-Kremlin political scientist and regular guest on state TV talk shows, Pavel Danilin, it’s still not enough. “Unfortunately, people still write too few charges,” he said recently. An article about “discrediting” the Russian army appeared in the Criminal Code and the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation shortly after the outbreak of a full-scale war in Ukraine.

According to the judicial branch of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation, Russian courts received 5,622 administrative protocols last year about "discrediting" the Russian military. The courts allegedly issued 4,439 fines, punishing Russian citizens for more than 151 million rubles.

