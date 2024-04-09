Rome (dpa)

The Italian Football Federation decided to fine Roma defender Gianluca Mancini 5,000 euros ($5,430), but he avoided a suspension penalty.

The Italian Football Association opened an investigation against Mancini, due to the way he celebrated the victory in the “Capital Derby” last Saturday evening, where the player waved a huge flag in the colors of Lazio, with a “giant mouse” drawn on it.

Mancini said that he was the happiest person in the world, after he scored the winning goal for Roma against Lazio in the Italian League, but he sparked controversy with his celebration while waving the flag in front of his club’s fans.

Mancini added, “I did not want to offend anyone. I took the first flag they gave me, and I apologize for what happened.”

After examining the incident, the sports judge decided to impose only a fine on Mancini and not to suspend him.