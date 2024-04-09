We're a bit screwed when it comes to car games. We fill our garages with hundreds of cars, but in reality we only drive a few. This will never become a reality unless you win the lottery. Pacific Drive on the other hand, it comes closer to the real situation: you get one car and you have to do everything with it. It's up to you to keep this car running and you will build a bond.

You drive by Pacific Drive around a battered station. This car is your only chance to survive in the nuclear exclusion zone where you accidentally ended up. Along the way you will have to upgrade and repair the old station to survive. You don't have much at hand; you have to make do with little more than some spit and chicken wire. And that's why you have to go into the strange world.

Collect parts to survive

Every time you go outside, the world changes and new challenges await you. Inexplicable things are happening around you, but you will have to leave the safety of the station wagon to strip other cars for parts. So it's partly a driving game, but also partly survival game and given the tension, even a bit of horror.

Collect parts and quickly return to the safe garage

When you get the loot and you're safely back in your old barrel, it's extremely satisfying. You know the feeling that as a child (or as an adult) you were safely under the covers in the dark after a nighttime visit to the toilet. With a full trunk you race back to the garage to assemble the found objects.

Pacific Drive is strangely very realistic

The most realistic reflection of having a project car is the crazy defects that arise. The world has its effect on your car. It may suddenly sound the horn when you open or close the hood. The headlights can also turn on when you are charging the battery.

You will then have to diagnose and repair these problems in your garage, which is easier said than done. You first have to figure out what's wrong and then fix it. Pacific Drive is a unique game, and despite its special setting, it captures the experience of a project car like no other car game. A cult classic in the making?