Milan (AFP)

The second leg of the Italian Cup semi-final in football between Inter and its guest Juventus will be on Wednesday, with the taste of the final match after they tied in the first leg with a goal for one, and in the midst of a crisis titled racism.

Juventus is still taking revenge on Inter, who denied it the title of the competition last year, when it beat it 4-2 in the final match before dropping it in the Super Cup 2-1.

And the cup competition remains the only savior for the current season of the two teams, at least locally, in light of their exit from the race to win the league title, which was dominated by Napoli, which is out of the squadron.

However, Juventus finally revived by suspending the penalty for deducting 15 points from its balance due to financial and administrative corruption, and thus regained its third place in the league table with 59 points currently, pending the final decision of the Italian sports judiciary.

He also still carries continental hope, specifically in the European League competition, as he will face Sevilla, Spain, back and forth, to book the final ticket.

On the other hand, Inter is struggling to snatch the fourth place that qualifies for the Champions League next season, and achieved an important victory over Empoli at the end of the week, and returned to the winning streak after five matches in which it did not taste the taste of victory (four defeats and a draw).

On the other hand, “Nerazzurri” continues his continental career, reaching the semi-finals of the mother European competition at the expense of Benfica, Portugal, where he will meet his historical rivals and his neighbor Milan.

Juventus and Inter tied in the first leg in Turin 1-1, when Belgian international striker Romelu Lukaku snatched a valuable equalizer in the dead of time.

Juventus was on its way to settling the match at the time, with a goal by Colombian international defender Juan Cuadrado, which he scored in the 83rd minute, but Inter won a penalty kick in the third minute of stoppage time after a handball by the Brazilian international defender of the “Old Lady” Gilson Bremer, so Lukaku came to her. Successfully (90 + 5).

However, the match did not end with a goal of equalization, as the atmosphere became tense between the two teams, and Lukaku received a second yellow card for provoking Juventus fans.

Cuadrado and Slovenian Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic were also expelled due to unsportsmanlike behavior (90 + 8) after the end of the match.

However, the Italian Federation returned and lifted the one-match ban against Lukaku, after his reaction to racist abuse, and thus he will be able to play the second leg.

Gabriele Gravina, president of the Italian Federation, said after the penalty was annulled that the Belgian player “has been the target, on several occasions, of serious, repeated and abhorrent hatred and racism at a level that could justify unlawful behaviour.”

As for Lukaku, 29, he welcomed the decision of the Italian Federation, saying: “I am really happy with this decision issued by the President of the Federation, who showed great sensitivity towards the situation. It showed that there is a will to fight racism.”

In the context of combating racism, the police headquarters in Turin announced on Monday that 171 Juventus fans, accused of racist behavior towards Lukaku, had been banned from entering stadiums without specifying a period of time.

Juventus was initially punished by closing the stadium for one match, due to racist abuse, before winning an appeal and lifting the penalty for Sunday’s league match against Napoli, which it lost 0-1 in fatal time.

In the other semi-final, Fiorentina will play Cremonese in an effort to reach the final match in which it set foot, by winning the first leg with two goals from the Brazilian Artur Cabral and the Argentine Nicolas Gonzalez.

Juventus holds the record for the number of coronation times (14), against Roma (9), Inter (8), Lazio (7) and both Fiorentina and Napoli (6).