Police | The man is suspected of killing his mother in Imatra

The victim’s adult son had called the emergency center himself. The district court has imprisoned the man on suspicion of murder for the most probable reasons.

Male is suspected of having killed his mother in a private apartment in Imatra, says the Southeastern Finland police in their press release.

The police received a report about the homicide that happened on Sunday evening. Based on the report, a middle-aged woman who had died as a result of external violence was found in a private apartment in the Vuoksenniska district.

The police suspect the victim’s adult son of the act. He had called the emergency center himself.

He confessed to the act during the preliminary investigation. The district court of South Karelia has arrested the suspect on Tuesday on suspicion of murder with the most probable cause.