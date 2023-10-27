Residents of the Russian capital caught the first snowstorm

Muscovites experienced the first autumn snowstorm – snow fell on the capital on October 27. Internet users rushed to share footage of the updated cityscapes.

The snow fell overnight on Thursday and died down by Friday morning. Forecasters expect the snowstorm to return in the evening. The temperature hovers around zero degrees. According to the complex Moscow municipal economy, the thickness of the snow cover reached six centimeters last night. The heaviest snowfall was in the Southern, Trinity and Novomoskovsky districts. The day promises up to five centimeters of precipitation.

The capital’s utilities were preparing for changes in the weather. On the evening of October 26, Moscow roads were treated to remove ice. As necessary, the roadway, sidewalks, including the local area will be swept during the day. Public transport stops, railway platforms, metro stations and the MCC will not be ignored.

The first snowy day in the capital began with a car accident

The Ministry of Emergency Situations also informed the capital’s motorists about the first serious snowfall. Despite the warnings of rescuers, the first snowy day in Moscow was marked by a large accident. The accident occurred at two o’clock in the morning on the Third Transport Ring (TTK) in the Yuzhnoportov district of the city, reported Deptrans. As a result of drifts in wet snow, according to the Telegram channel Mash, more than ten cars crashed into each other. One person was hospitalized with a traumatic brain injury. A Centrospas employee who came to the aid of the victims also ended up in the hospital. The moment the rescuer was hit was caught on video. Four of the five lanes were blocked, but by seven o’clock in the morning traffic had resumed.

Photo: Yaroslav Chingaev / AGN “Moscow”

Capital Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations warnsthat icy conditions will continue until 10 a.m. on Saturday the 28th. Drivers are asked to monitor the speed limit and avoid sudden maneuvers when driving. Muscovites are also reminded to maintain distance between cars to avoid collisions.

up to 12 degrees It will get warmer in Moscow next week

Forecasters previously strongly advised capital’s drivers to change summer tires. Not everyone managed to do this, which, coupled with traffic congestion, led to an increased number of taxi service orders. This naturally led to an increase in tariffs. Prices for delivery around the city increased by 1.5–2 times, reported AGN “Moscow”. Aggregators note that the tariff rises automatically with increasing demand. Increasing the price also helps attract more drivers – Muscovites complain about long waits for cars.

Starting next week, Moscow will become warmer in African style

The weekend of October 28 and 29 will bring ice and sleet to Muscovites with wind gusts of up to 15 meters per second. Weather-sensitive citizens are warned about a sharp drop in atmospheric pressure. During the day, the thermometer will show plus two degrees, at night the temperature will drop to minus one. However, already on October 30, according to forecasters, African heat will descend on Moscow and the region. On Monday the air will warm up sharply to plus 5-10 degrees. Warming of up to 12 degrees Celsius is predicted by Wednesday. The above-zero temperature will remain even at night, meteorologists noted.

Pre-winter weather makes somersaults Roman Vilfand Scientific Director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia

According to the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, the current temperature in the capital region corresponds to mid-November, but in the middle of next week there will be a sharp warming. “The weather in the pre-winter period makes somersaults,” he noted.

Previously, weather forecasters predicted weather anomalies throughout Russia. At the weekend, temperatures in the Southern and North Caucasus federal districts will be 6-10 degrees above the climate norm and will reach 24 degrees Celsius. In Altai the difference will be about ten degrees – it will warm up to plus 18 degrees. In Komi and the Nenets Autonomous Okrug, on the contrary, it will become abnormally cold. The deviation from the norm will reach ten degrees, frosts down to minus 19 degrees are expected.