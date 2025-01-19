The Foreign Minister of Israel, Gideon Saarassured this Sunday that “there is no future of peace, stability and security for both sides yes Hamas remains in power in the Strip Loop“, maintaining that, for now, the ceasefire agreement in the Palestinian enclave is temporary.

Saar said at a press conference at the Foreign Ministry that Israel has not been able to dismantle the military and government capabilities of Hamas, despite the fact that this was one of the objectives of its offensive, and that it remains in place.

He cease-firewhich came into force this Sunday at 11:15 local time (9:15 GMT), contemplates in its first phase (42 days) the progressive withdrawal of the Israeli troops from the enclave, but not the definitive cessation of hostilities, which is relegated to a second phase that the parties will have to negotiate starting on the 16th.

The head of Israeli diplomacy assured that Israel maintains its military objectives: recover the hostages captives in Gazaeliminate Hamas’ government and military capabilities and ensure that the Strip is not a threat to the country and its citizens in the future.

“War in itself is not an objective, but if we have no choice but resort to military action again to achieve those objectives, we will do it,” he said, concluding: “This is a temporary ceasefire.”

Saar argued that this ambiguity is part of the “framework for release of the hostages“, as the Israeli authorities refer to the agreement reached with Hamas after the negotiations in Doha.

The agreement stipulates that Israel and the Islamist organization They will have to negotiate the terms of the second phase of the ceasefire (which contemplates the definitive cessation of hostilities) starting on day 16 of the truce. Throughout the talks between the parties over the past few months, Israel has demanded let Hamas be left out of the Gaza administration after the war.

The Islamist organization appealed this Saturday to the secular Fatah movement, which controls the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), to form a unitary government that administers the Strip. The Palestinian factions, meeting in Doha, launched this call after the president of the ANP, Mahmoud Abbas, assured that the institution was ready to take charge of the Strip.

The ceasefire agreement does not establish Who will take charge of the Strip after the war?which led the antagonistic Hamas and Fatah to try to negotiate an independent governing committee, although the talks ended up foundering.