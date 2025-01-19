Alexander Blessin was injured. He couldn’t talk for too long, said the FC St. Pauli coach as he sat down on the podium in the press room of the Heidenheim stadium. The previous 90 minutes had left their mark, Blessin’s voice was worn out, but that wasn’t all. “I realized that I was totally unfit,” said Blessin and grinned. In stoppage time, after Morgan Guilavogui made it 2-0, he ran to his players to celebrate the decisive goal in front of the visitors’ block. “This sprint,” revealed Blessin, “really knocked me out so much that at first I couldn’t even discuss with my assistant coach how we would change because I just didn’t have the air.”

After Blessin’s remarks, St. Pauli’s press spokesman handed him a pack of lollipops. Balm for the voice after a game that demanded everything from Hamburg but also earned them three points. St. Pauli seemed more agile, more dynamic, more calm. For Heidenheim, however, this 2-0 defeat was a bitter setback after four points from the first two games of the year. “We achieved very little of what we had planned,” said coach Frank Schmidt in front of a backdrop that was reminiscent of the good days in Heidenheim.

In the pictures hanging on the wall in the press room, you can see long-time captain Marc Schnatterer celebrating a goal with two fists, Schmidt himself holding his then striker Florian Niederlechner in his arms, and the entire Heidenheim team she posed for a winner’s photo after the third division championship in 2014.

There are special moments that are captured there, but the present is different. Heidenheim is deep in the relegation battle, its membership in the Bundesliga is at stake, the situation is serious. “We have to get the players to be 100 percent there at the push of a button in every game. We couldn’t do that today,” admitted Schmidt, basically saying it all. Because if the Heidenheimers don’t put up everything they have to offer, they will lose even against a newcomer like St. Pauli.

Schmidt’s team can only survive if all the cogs mesh together

On the Ostalb, they have actually known for a long time how they can use their resources to compete with the big boys. When the teams enter the pitch on the Schlossberg, they walk under a sign on which it is written: “excellent team players”. It is the last message that the players get on the way; the two words are a mission and a claim at the same time. A functioning structure that is better than the sum of its parts: That was the central factor that helped Heidenheim to eighth place and into the Conference League last season.

Schmidt’s team can only survive if all the cogs mesh together, but this season, also due to the international games and the double burden, things are creaking in the gears. The need is so great that the Heidenheimers recently even felt compelled to do something that they almost never do before: They made improvements this winter and signed Frans Krätzig (on loan from FC Bayern, most recently at VfB Stuttgart) and Budu Zivzivadze (Karlsruher SC).

“You saw in the first two games that the boys were extremely good for us,” emphasized right-back Marnon Busch on Saturday and therefore didn’t want to hang the defeat too heavily. Heidenheim could have at least played a draw against St. Pauli. When Maximilian Breunig scored in the 87th minute, the signs were for celebration and a draw, but then the video assistant moved and, after minutes of checking, pointed out an offside position to referee Bastian Dankert. It remained 1-0 for St. Pauli, and in the immediate return Guilavogui scored the 2-0 that motivated Blessin to sprint.

For St. Pauli’s coach, who was born in Bad Cannstatt, the home of VfB Stuttgart, it was already the fourth away win in Baden-Württemberg after a 3-0 in Freiburg, a 2-0 at TSG Hoffenheim and a 1-0 shortly before Christmas in Stuttgart. He is now a “Württemberg champion” with St. Pauli, Blessin later smiled. Now, in Heidenheim, the three points were suddenly in jeopardy shortly before the end. After Breunig’s supposed goal it took and took a long time for a decision to be made; nobody knew exactly whether offside or a handball would be investigated. After the game, the reason for the long wait became known: there had been a system failure in the Cologne basement. In Heidenheim they now hope that this is not a sign of a relegation battle.