Daniel Hagari said, “The Israeli army must make its plans in advance because we will be asked to carry out additional missions and battles throughout this year.”

He stressed the future need for tens of thousands of Israeli reserve soldiers to continue fighting, but a number of them will take a break from the war to prepare for “prolonged combat operations.”

Hagari stressed that “some reserve soldiers will return to their families and jobs during this week,” which “will enable them to regain their strength to participate in future activities during the coming year.”

He pointed out that the army plans to deploy its forces in the coming months.

On October 7, a devastating war broke out between Israel and Hamas after an unprecedented attack by the Palestinian Islamic movement inside Israel. Since then, the Israeli army has responded with devastating bombing of the Gaza Strip and military operations on the ground, vowing to “eliminate” Hamas.

Since the start of the ground operation in Gaza on October 27, 172 Israeli soldiers have been killed inside the Gaza Strip, according to the army.

The Hamas attack killed 1,140 people in Israel, most of them civilians, according to the Israeli authorities.

While Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip have so far left 21,822 dead, most of them civilians, according to the Hamas Ministry of Health.