The Sheikh Zayed Festival 2023-2024, held in the Al Wathba area in the capital, Abu Dhabi, broke 4 new records in the Guinness Book of World Records through the largest and most massive fireworks display and drone displays that lasted for more than 60 continuous minutes to celebrate New Year’s Eve and welcome the New Year 2024 amid… An international civilized, cultural and entertainment atmosphere.

The festival's squares and sections witnessed a large and intense public turnout to participate and enjoy the huge events, activities and performances that the festival presented to visitors amid a global cultural gathering that included citizens, residents and tourists from all over the world together to celebrate the New Year.

The major fireworks displays, which lasted for 40 continuous minutes and set 3 new records in the Guinness Book of World Records in terms of quantity, time and form, gave festival visitors an enthusiastic and exceptional experience as they entered the first minutes of the new Gregorian year 2024. More than 5,000 drones were also presented. In the skies of Al Wathba, there were dazzling artistic paintings and displays in the skies of the festival to celebrate the New Year, and it also witnessed the breaking of a new record in the Guinness Book of World Records for the largest aerial logo formed by drones.

The laser show, which was used for the first time in the region, caught the attention of the festival visitors with its distinctive bright colors and calm evening rhythms, making them feel extremely happy to welcome the first minutes of the new year 2024, in addition to the distinctive displays of the Emirates Fountain and the accompanying lights to the rhythm of wonderful artistic music, which inspired visitors of all age groups who… They were keen to celebrate the New Year in the squares and areas of the festival.

The festival's squares and sections were crowded with visitors to participate in the events and activities presented by the heritage village located in the heart of the festival square to celebrate the new year, including Al-Razafa and Al-Ayyala, in addition to special entertainment activities presented by the parties participating in the festival and other distinctive activities for children, which varied between plays and competitions on the children's stage and fun games. In the amusement park, the house of horrors, the Al Forsan Sports Resort, and other distinctive activities to live an international entertainment atmosphere in the first hours of the new year.

Thousands of visitors gathered around the Emirates Fountain to enjoy the distinctive performances it presented, including sparkling and confetti performances, the Native American band, the Mexican band, and the Ukrainian band on the occasion of the New Year 2024.

The pavilions of the countries participating in the festival witnessed a large turnout of visitors from various parts of the world to watch the carnival entertainment shows and artistic and entertainment performances presented to celebrate the New Year amid a civilized gathering of the cultures and peoples of the world. The festival brought joy and happiness to celebrate the New Year in an international civilized, cultural and entertainment atmosphere.

Visitors to the festival enjoyed new and distinctive dining experiences provided by many local and international restaurants on the occasion of the New Year 2024, meeting the aspirations of all tastes in a major festive atmosphere that reflects the public’s joy in welcoming the new year. Thousands of visitors also received special discounts during an unparalleled shopping trip from a wide range of products in All pavilions and sections of the festival.