Smoke during a fight between the Israeli army and Hamas militants.
Smoke during a fight between the Israeli army and Hamas militants.
According to the Army, the operation included the headquarters of the legislative assembly and the Government.
The Israeli Army reported this Tuesday that its troops captured multiple military and government buildings of the Islamist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip, including “the headquarters of the Hamas legislative assembly and government.”
“The combined combat forces of the Seventh Brigade controlled the headquarters of the Hamas legislative assembly and government, the Hamas Police headquarters, and an engineering college used for weapons production and development,” the spokesperson reported. military, who detailed that these buildings were captured “in recent days.”
(Developing).
