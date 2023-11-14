Victor Osimhen’s season, like that of all of Napoli in general, is not even a shadow of what the current Serie A champion signed the previous season. It is clear that the enormous changes made by the club, including that of the technical director, were not well received by the Neapolitan team, who are playing unspectacular football and which has several figures in the squad unhappy, and one of the most It is precisely the Nigerian.
At 90min we have informed you that it is not ruled out that the forward leaves the Neapolitan team this winter due to his discomfort with what is being done within the club. Thus, one of the teams that has him on their list of short-term options is Real Madrid, without it being exactly a priority. However, the scorer is very clear about the destination in which he wants to continue his career, the Premier League, as the player himself acknowledged on John Obi Mikel’s podcast.
The possibilities of leaving Serie A are becoming stronger, and if it is not this winter it seems that in the summer it will be inevitable. The African goalscorer wants to fulfill his dream as a soldier in the best league in the world and it seems that this option is increasingly viable, because in addition to his disposition, the reality is that Victor has a market with at least 4 of the 6 powerful players in England , in addition to the billionaire Newcastle United who also have him in their sights. It is expected that his price is well above 100 million euros.
