Farmers from Campo de Cartagena filled the room last night where the Irrigation Community of the region called an informative assembly to encourage them to attend the protest on the 11th. / ANTONIO GIL / AGM

The spokesman for the Círculo del Agua and president of the Central Union of Irrigators of the Tajo-Segura Aqueduct, Lucas Jiménez, yesterday demanded the “immediate dismissal” of the Minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (Miteco), Teresa Ribera, considering that “He has been lying to the Spaniards and putting all of Spain against the Transfer for two years, when he decided to put an end to at least 50% of what we know today as Tajo-Segura.”

Jiménez assured that “everyone is uneasy” that the name of Ribera “appears at the head of that Council of State that has to issue a report”, despite the fact that the text “has no connection to the future decision, which will be political ».

Regarding the concentration called on January 11 in front of the Miteco, in Madrid, Jiménez recalled that it is an “open” event and “whoever wants to be there will be there.” However, they made an appeal for the mayors to “encourage their citizens to attend the demonstrations as the losing part of this stake that has taken place in Spain.”

Farmers flocked to the assembly convened by the Irrigation Community of Campo de Cartagena



“When we talk about civil society, we mean everyone: plumbers, politicians,… we should all be there that day,” stressed Jiménez, who also called for a general agricultural strike to be carried out on the day of the protest.

Also the Community of Irrigators of the Campo de Cartagena convened a meeting yesterday afternoon in Torre Pacheco to inform the irrigators, who filled the room, “and society in general” about the planned concentration in Madrid. The intention is to add as many people as possible to the day of protest against the cut in transferable flows, its promoters recalled.

The spokesperson and Minister of Territorial Policy, Isabel Rodríguez, assured that the Government defends the interests “of the entire country”; that its action is based on reports “that have been approved by the water table” and submitted to the Council of State. And that putting a level of ecological flow in the Tagus river that it did not have until now is “to comply with European regulations and the Supreme Court rulings.”

Adhesions grow



Throughout yesterday, there were adherences and political statements to the call of the irrigators in the Region, as well as from the spokesperson of the National Executive.

The Popular Party in the Region, through its Deputy Secretary for Organization, Joaquín Segado, and the municipal group of Murcia, announced that this formation will be in Madrid on the 11th. «Pedro Sánchez has a clear roadmap that is to close the Tajo-Segura transfer and he is complying with it; The attitude of the socialists of the Region is shameful, who have not had the courage to speak out in the face of the greatest ax blow that our land is experiencing, “said Segado.

And they recalled that “this very serious attack on agriculture and irrigators will have a devastating socioeconomic impact” in the Region of Murcia. The PP of Almería also expressed its intention to join the protest next Wednesday.

The PSRM could attend



With regard to the PSRM-PSOE, its general secretary and government delegate, José Vélez, assured yesterday that he did not rule out the attendance of militants and members of the regional Executive at the Madrid rally. And he insisted that the aqueduct is inalienable and that it is with the irrigators “of my land.”