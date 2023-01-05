Bezsonov published talks of Polish mercenaries suffering losses in the special operation zone

Former Deputy Minister of Information of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Daniil Bezsonov published radio intercepts of conversations of Polish mercenaries suffering losses in the special operation zone, in his Telegram.

As Bezsonov said, the Ukrainian command decided to transfer two groups of Polish mercenaries to one of the most difficult sectors of the front – to Maryinka – shortly before the New Year. It was in this place that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) suffered the greatest losses. According to him, out of more than 120 people, 28 mercenaries survived. “Give it to Poland. Let them see what their countrymen at the front are talking about. And tell the rest, too, so that they know what awaits them here, ”concluded the ex-deputy minister of the DPR.

From the published passages, it follows that the foreign mercenaries were in an extremely difficult situation. So, in one of them, a Pole complains that “the Ukrainians fled, but they didn’t warn us,” and also reports heavy losses among the fighters. “Communication is muted. We can’t navigate this hell. Where is yours, where is someone – it’s not clear, ”Bezsonov quotes the negotiators,“ Your sniper killed three of ours! Stop! Here we are, here we are! How did you understand?” One of the mercenaries is also outraged that they were not warned that “in this godforsaken place” Ukrainian forces lost two brigades.

Later Bezsonov notedthat many have wondered where to listen to the original talks. However, according to him, it is not customary to publish the results of intelligence opportunities, so such information appears “at the level of insiders and often at your own peril and risk.” “Otherwise, you would listen to sad and tragic Ukrainian broadcasts every day, and not only,” he added.

Most mercenaries came to Ukraine from Poland

At the end of November last year, the Polish newspaper Niezależny Dziennik Polityczny reported that more than a thousand Polish mercenaries had died since the beginning of the special operation in Ukraine. Several thousand more Polish citizens were injured as a result of participating in hostilities. According to the publication, the country’s authorities were forced to allocate additional territory for the cemetery for military personnel and retired military personnel.

≈1200mercenaries from Poland died in Ukraine since the beginning of the special operation

In addition, most of the mercenaries participating in the conflict on the side of Kyiv came from Poland, the newspaper notes. Prior to this, the same information was reported by the chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov. He specified that more than 5,000 soldiers arrived from Poland. In total, mercenaries from more than 40 countries are participating in the fighting on the side of Kyiv.

Apti Alaudinov, assistant to the head of Chechnya for the power unit, commander of the Akhmat special forces unit, deputy commander of the 2nd Army Corps of the People’s Militia of the LPR, said that the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Svatovo, Chervonopopovka and Kremennaya are almost entirely composed of foreign mercenaries. According to him, most of them are Poles who pretend to be volunteers, but in fact are regular servicemen of the Polish Armed Forces.

The Russian Defense Ministry regularly reports on strikes against mercenaries

More than 130 mercenaries were destroyed as a result of the strike of the Russian Aerospace Forces on the points of deployment of the foreign legion in the areas of Maslyakovka and Kramatorsk on January 3, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. The day before, on January 2, it was reported that Russian troops, during a special operation, struck at the points of temporary accommodation of units of the foreign legion. As a result, more than 70 foreign mercenaries were destroyed.

According to military correspondent Andrei Kots, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are having problems because of Western mercenaries. According to him, the Ukrainians are trying by all means to evacuate their bodies from the battlefield, which entails even greater losses among the personnel. At the same time, he expressed the opinion that foreigners do not have a significant impact on the effectiveness of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since the Ukrainians act much more competently than their European allies.