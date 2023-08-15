In the grotesque story of Jair Bolsonaro, who put Brazil on the brink of a military coup and who tried to promote a civil war in his eagerness to arm the country to fight against the specter of a communism that does not exist, an unexpected imponderable has arisen. This is a new facet that can end up with him in jail, something that more than a dozen of much larger ongoing legal proceedings have failed to do.

This time it is about the so-called gold and diamond jewelry trafficking scandal that he and his wife Michelle had received as a gift from the United Arab Emirates, valued at more than three million dollars, which should have gone to the national heritage and ended up in the pocket of the then President of the Republic.

The story of these jewels could make for a comic film about small traffickers, such as having brought them hidden in the bottom of a military backpack and that part of these precious objects, such as an all-diamond necklace for Bolsonaro’s wife, continues still detained at customs in Rio without being able to recover it.

The news of the sale of valuable Rolex and Pateck Philippe watches made of gold and precious stones sold silently in the United States and that ended up in the pocket of the Bolsonaro family is even more serious, if possible, because high-ranking officials of the the three Army corps, apparently accomplices of the former president.

We are facing a history of trafficking in precious jewels, which should be the property of the State and which have been secretly sold, which is already bringing Bolsonaro and his family the greatest discredit, especially in his poorest and most loyal electorate, for example that of evangelical churches. Much more serious events, such as the attempted coup or his mockery of the covid epidemic that caused close to a million deaths, affect him less than the name thief.

For his most faithful electorate, nothing could be more devastating than seeing his idol, considered a messiah and sent by God, with the Bible always in hand to fight corrupt communists like Lula, accused of being a “thief.” This is demonstrated by the fact that immediately his presence on social networks, which were the fulcrum of his election, has crumbled and even the politicians who until yesterday were faithful to him begin to show signs of distancing and are getting closer to Lula and his government. .

To this is added that the Army, which had been the greatest bulwark of the Bolsonaro Executive, since it was he who brought him back to power without the need for coups or being elected at the polls, has ended up trapped and discredited even popularly the being seen as an accomplice in the sale of the already legendary jewels.

The curious thing about this whole story is that suddenly a handful of gold and diamonds have begun to be the worst poison not only for Bolsonaro but for the Army, so much so that he begins to see himself naked before public opinion as an accomplice of one more small business. drug traffickers than high military commanders.

Nothing could be more negative for the millions of poor and evangelicals who voted for Bolsonaro to get rid of the “corrupt Lula”, the one who now their idol, chosen by God who saved him from death after the attack suffered in the middle of the electoral campaign, appears the sight of world opinion as a simple bicycle thief.

And not just for the poor. Also for the business world and the wealthiest who voted for Bolsonaro to place an extreme liberal right in power with him, their support is turning out to be a thorn in their shoe from which they do not know how to get rid of. Hence the vertical fall these days on social networks of everything related to Bolsonarismo and the unexpected support for Lula’s new progressive government by even the right-wing parties that are fighting to participate in the government with their own ministers.

Some say, half jokingly and half seriously, that one day Brazil will have to thank the Arab countries for the gifts of gold and diamonds given to then President Bolsonaro, since they are working the miracle of containing the Boslonarist movement that threatened to militarize to the country, with the banal accusation of a simple jewel thief.

To understand the force and importance of this new accusation against Bolsonaro, it must be remembered that he, from the nullity that he was as a politician, came to the Presidency thanks to the war unleashed against the then alleged political corruption scandals that fell on Lula, who was in jail, and over most of the political forces. The captain without a history in the Army that expelled him and in Congress, in which he went through nine different parties and none of weight, reached the summit of power due to the general rejection at that time of the left as the protagonist of the corruption scandal of Lava Jato.

History has its ironies and if Bolsonaro ended up in jail in the coming weeks as a jewel thief rather than for his coup attempts, Brazil could turn all this curious and at the same time dramatic story into a good script for the next carnivals. The famous anthropologist Roberto DaMatta places, in effect, the soul of carnivals in the most interesting, original and creative aspects of the Brazilian soul.