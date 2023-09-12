Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

The Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq announced yesterday that the Nineveh Criminal Court issued a death sentence against a terrorist for belonging to terrorist groups since 2006, including ISIS, and for carrying out operations against security forces.

The Council explained, in a statement, that “the terrorist planted explosive devices and detonated them on convoys of security forces in Al-Baaj District in Nineveh Governorate, in addition to holding several positions during his work with them, and participating with ISIS terrorist gangs in entering the city of Mosul.”

He added, “The terrorist was also appointed as an official in the Tribal Council, then he became a commander in the battles, and participated in them against the security forces, carrying weapons and wearing the special uniform of these Ihram gangs, and that the ruling against him comes in accordance with the provisions of the Iraqi Anti-Terrorism Law.”