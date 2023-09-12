Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

Illegal immigration rates from African countries, especially the Sahel and the Sahara, have increased over the past months across the Mediterranean, due to the increase in crises and conflicts in addition to the threat of terrorism, according to international reports.

Over the decades, international organizations and the governments of many countries around the world have been keen to combat illegal immigration, in light of the growing alarming phenomenon that is seen as a threat to social stability in the countries of immigration.

The former Dean of the Institute for Strategic Research and Studies for the Nile Basin Countries, Dr. Adly Saadawi, explained that there are several factors that have led to an increase in illegal immigration from African countries, most notably extremism, terrorism, and economic and social instability.

Saadawi revealed in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the number of immigrants inside the continent exceeds 22 million immigrants due to the crises in their country, noting that there are more than 30 million immigrants outside the continent in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and others.

Saadawi explained that foreign practices on the continent are a major cause of instability and population migration in search of work and hope for a better life, stressing the necessity of real development processes in those countries to confront these waves.

He explained that what is happening in Niger, Gabon, Mali and other African countries has serious effects on increasing waves of illegal immigration, which shows an increase in drownings in the Mediterranean Sea.

He pointed out that despite international efforts to develop Africa, the continent has not been able to build strong strategies to confront security threats related to the continuation of local conflicts and armed terrorist movements, especially in West Africa, the Sahel, the Horn of Africa, and others.

For his part, the researcher specializing in African affairs at Cairo University and head of the Nile Foundation for African and Strategic Studies, Mohamed Ezz El-Din, explained that conflict is a major influence in increasing migration among young people, to meet their ambitions and search for life opportunities. Ezz El-Din explained in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the majority of illegal immigrants are from countries that suffer from political, security and economic instability, in contrast to stable countries whose residents live safe lives.

The International Organization for Migration described the current year as the bloodiest for migrants across the Mediterranean in years, while data from the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) revealed a huge jump in data on illegal immigrants who arrived in Europe from Africa.

The rate of illegal immigration to Europe increased by 115% during the first seven months of the current year 2023, according to Frontex, and the international organization stated that 89,000 illegal immigrants have arrived on the coast of the Old Continent since the beginning of the year, coming from the direction of Libya and Tunisia across the Mediterranean, This compares to 23,000 migrants who arrived during the same period last year.