The Security Media Cell confirmed in a statement that the air defenses had shot down the drone outside the vicinity of Ain Al-Asad Air Base, which is affiliated with the Iraqi Air Force Command in Anbar Governorate.

An official in the international coalition against ISIS told Reuters on Wednesday that five missiles landed near the base, without causing any casualties.

An Iraqi officer reported that the Ain al-Assad base in the western Anbar province, which includes American soldiers, was targeted by five Katyusha rockets, on Wednesday.

Three other missiles landed outside the base’s range. The officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that US-led coalition forces at the base had to enter shelters because of the bombing.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Iraqi military said a single-rocket launcher had been installed in a residential neighborhood in western Baghdad, an area previously used by Iran-backed militias to fire on the airport.

Since the killing of Qassem Soleimani, the former commander of the Quds Force in the Iranian Guard, in an American raid in Baghdad in January 2020, attacks by Iranian-backed Iraqi militias on sites in Iraq that include American soldiers have escalated.