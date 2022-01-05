The Australian Government has rejected the tennis player’s visa Novak Djokovic and requires him to leave the country this Thursday, so he will not be able to play the Australian Open.

The world number one was held at Melbourne airport since he landed at midnight on Tuesday after receiving a medical exemption allowing him to play the first Grand Slam of the year.

However, a member of his team made the visa application wrong, without taking into account said exemption for not vaccinated, and the tennis player was isolated waiting for the authorities to make a decision on whether to let him pass into the country or not.

The Government has rejected the Serbian’s visa and has asked him to leave the country this Thursday, although Djokovic’s lawyers are going to appeal the decision, with the intention that he can remain in the country and play the tournament in which he chases the record of 21 Grand Slams with which he would surpass Roger Federer Y Rafael Nadal.

Confirmation from the Australian authorities

The Australian Border Force assured that Djokovic “did not provide adequate evidence to meet the entry requirements to Australia, so his visa has been canceled,” according to a statement.

“Non-citizens who do not have a valid visa upon entry or whose visa has been canceled will be detained and expelled from Australia,” the text added, although the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age newspapers have reported that the lawyers of the tennis player will file an appeal against the measure in the oceanic country.

The Prime Minister of Australia himself, Scott Morrison, confirmed the decision on his Twitter account:

Mr Djokovic’s visa has been canceled. Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above these rules. Our strong border policies have been critical to Australia having one of the lowest death rates in the world from COVID, we are continuing to be vigilant. – Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) January 5, 2022

“Mr Djokovic’s visa has been canceled. Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above these rules. Our strong border policies have been instrumental in Australia having one of the lowest death rates. the world for COVID. We continue to be vigilant, “he wrote.

There was nothing to suggest to Novak Djokovic that the photo he published with his suitcases, prepared to leave for Melbourne, would become a curse for him. The number one in the world, after a chain of controversies, is isolated in a room, without contact with the outside and held at the Australian border.

The best tennis player in the world had no contact with his team, made up of Goran Ivanisevic and his physio, the Argentine Ulises Badio, among others, who await a resolution of the conflict in another room.

Djokovic has no telephone and is in a room

Djokovic He was held incommunicado, without a telephone, and in a room guarded by security. That is the reality of the Serbian, who promised them very happy when Australia It gave him a medical exemption to participate in the first Grand Slam of the season, but he was going to quickly turn everything against him. The first setback was allowed by his own announcement, which raised the blisters of tennis players, politicians and citizens.

The version of the cancellation of the visa was made public by journalist Paul Sakkal on his Twitter account:

Breaking: Novak Djokovic’s visa has been canceled. He’s been told to leave the country today, two sources confirmed to @theage. His Lawyers are in the process of appealing. He’s not demonstrated to Border Force sufficient evidence for his exemption https://t.co/TM5BF0Gu80 – Paul Sakkal (@paulsakkal) January 5, 2022

Djokovic, a declared opponent of the vaccine, received, together with a minority group of tennis players, a permit to travel to one of the countries that has been the most restrictive with its population. A medical exemption based on being infected with covid in the past six months.

He did not convince everyone and the hardest on him was Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison: “If your medical evidence is insufficient, then you will not be treated differently and you will be sent home on the next plane.”

His own companions did not endorse him either. Jamie Murray, winner of several Grand Slam doubles and Andy’s brother, ironically said: “If it happens to me, they won’t give me the exemption.”

Some even watched the bulls in amazement from the sidelines. Tennys Sandgren, an American and a two-time quarter-finalist of the tournament, did not try to get the exemption because he did not meet any requirements. An Indian junior was denied permission, despite the fact that due to his age he could not yet have been vaccinated.

But the noise around him was not the only problem for Djokovic, who was landing at Melbourne Airport close to midnight. A member of your team made a mistake when filling out the visa application and chose a model that did not contemplate the medical exemption.

Djokovic’s father warmed up the atmosphere

The Government of Victoria, the state in which the tournament is held, did not lower its demands. Jaala Pulford, a deputy of the Government of Victoria, warned that they would not give the Serbian a visa and passed the hot potato to the federal Executive. The Australian authorities hold the Belgrade man for hours, waiting for a solution, while the Serbian’s father, who has never been characterized by his light statements, incited war.

“They have my son captive. If they do not release him in the next half hour, we will go out to the streets for them,” Djokovic’s father leaked to the media in his country. Meanwhile, his son remained in a room, unable to leave the airport, in a scene typical of the Tom Hanks film “The Terminal”.

The conquest of the twenty-first great for Djokovic, nine times champion in Melbourne, has started with one of the biggest controversies of his life and that can serve as a precedent for what happens in the rest of the season if Djokovic continues without being vaccinated. Australia could be the beginning of hell for the Serb, with Roland Garros on the horizon and with Emmanuel Macron determined to “screw” the unvaccinated.

