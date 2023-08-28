Home page politics

In the South China Sea, Beijing is on a confrontational course with the Philippines. At the center of the conflict: a shipwreck from World War II. German interests are also affected.

MUNICH – One could imagine a more likely place for a great power showdown than a World War II shipwreck rusting away somewhere in the South China Sea. Still, the BRP Sierra Madre tank landing ship, built in 1944, could fuel a conflict between China and the Philippines that has been smoldering for decades, largely unnoticed by the rest of the world. And in which the USA, one of the closest allies of the Philippines, is also becoming increasingly involved.

The China expert Alexander Görlach believes that the crisis has what it takes to become an armed conflict. “War can break out against the Philippines at any time,” said Görlach, senior fellow at the Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs IPPEN.MEDIA. Because China’s head of state and party leader Xi Jinping is pursuing the declared goal of “bringing the region under Chinese control”. In doing so, Beijing is ignoring international law, sometimes using force against the Philippine coast guard – and is increasingly trying the patience of the United States.

South China Sea: China claims large parts for itself

In 1999, the Philippines had intentionally grounded the “BRP Sierra Madre” on an atoll of the Spratly Islands that was flooded by the sea. Since then, around a dozen Filipino soldiers have been holding out there. Their unenviable task: their presence on the wreck is intended to underscore the claims that the government in Manila is making of the atoll. The Spratly Islands are located in the South China Sea, which Beijing regards almost entirely as part of its own territory. But Taiwan, Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei and the Philippines also claim the sea area in whole or in part. In 2016, the International Court of Arbitration in The Hague rejected the Chinese claims; However, Beijing has ignored the verdict to this day.

Beijing and Manila in particular have repeatedly come into conflict on the Spratly Islands, most recently in early August when the Philippines Coast Guard wanted to deliver supplies to the soldiers on the “Sierra Madre”. China’s Coast Guard then used water cannon, preventing the Philippines’ supply mission. Only two weeks later did the country manage to reach its soldiers. Again, China tried to “block, harass and interfere,” criticized the government in Manila in the middle of this week. China, on the other hand, claimed it had allowed food shipments “on humanitarian grounds” even though the Philippines had “illegally” entered Chinese territorial waters.

“It’s hard to imagine that Washington wouldn’t help the Philippines if attacked”

The dispute is less about the islands themselves, which are uninhabited and mostly inhospitable. There are rich fishing grounds in the region, and large oil and gas deposits have also been discovered here. Most importantly, whoever controls the South China Sea is also in charge of one of the world’s most important trade routes. In addition to raw materials for China’s economy, around one in three shipping containers worldwide is also transported through this main artery of the global economy. China has therefore been building military ports and runways on the Spratlys and other islands in the region for years.

Beijing also sees itself threatened by the ever-increasing American presence in the region. Since Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. moved into the presidential palace in Manila about a year ago, the former colonial power USA has been allowed to use nine Philippine military bases, up from only five previously. Both countries are also increasingly holding joint military maneuvers. “It is hard to imagine that Washington would not help its ally in the event of an attack,” says expert Görlach. Indeed, Washington pledged its support to its allies in Manila after the Sierra Madre incident. It is unclear what the US would consider an “attack” on the Philippines, i.e. where the red lines for Washington are.

Görlach draws a comparison to Taiwan, the democratically governed island republic north of the Philippines, which China regards as a breakaway province and wants to unite with the mainland by force if necessary. Here, too, military experts fear that China could absorb the country bit by bit, for example by Beijing’s People’s Liberation Army first occupying small Taiwanese islands like Kinmen. “It would then be difficult for the free world to escalate this directly into a world war, according to Beijing’s calculations,” says Görlach. In other words, the West would probably stand by and watch as Beijing slowly but surely creates facts. “This would only change at lightning speed if US troops were to be attacked,” believes Görlach.

Germany also has interests in the South China Sea

Germany, too, has long positioned itself in the conflict. Andreas Pfaffernoschke, the new German ambassador in Manila, spoke on CNN Philippines on Wednesday about a “worrying” development and underlined the claims of the government of President “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.: “This part of the South China Sea is the exclusive economic zone of the Philippines .” Germany has so far delivered two reconnaissance drones to the Philippines to monitor the disputed region; more should follow. According to Pfaffernoschke, this is definitely in the interest of the Federal Republic: “We are a trading nation, we depend on world trade and the freedom of navigation all over the world, including the South China Sea.”

China expert Görlach does not believe that the problem can be solved that easily. “China wants the western Pacific, that’s it,” he says. Beijing has repeatedly emphasized that it is interested in a peaceful solution. However, this would mean that Taiwan would join the People’s Republic of its own accord and that the Philippines would give up its claims in the South China Sea. “Of course, this is completely unrealistic,” says Görlach. “But Xi Jinping is currently not the only dictator on the planet who could make wrong decisions based on his own assumption of omnipotence.”