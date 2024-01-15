You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Bernardo Arévalo de León, elected president of Guatemala.
Bernardo Arévalo de León / Instagram
Bernardo Arévalo de León, elected president of Guatemala.
The event starts after more than 10 hours of delay.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
E F
The investiture of the new president of Guatemala, Bernardo Arévalo de León, began this Sunday night almost 10 hours late, so that the ruler can take office for four years despite various attempts today and in recent months by the Ministry Public (Prosecutor's Office) to prevent his coming to power.
EFE
E F
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#investiture #president #Guatemala #Bernardo #Arévalo #Léon #begins
Leave a Reply