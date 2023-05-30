In this edition of La Interview we spoke with Viviana Veloz, former Ecuadorian assembly member for the UNES bench, who is also part of the correísta current as a member of the Citizen Revolution Movement. She was the main questioner in the impeachment trial for the alleged crime of embezzlement against President Guillermo Lasso, which ended with the closure of the Assembly and the call for early elections for August 20.

#Interview #Viviana #Veloz #Ecuadorians #longer #resisted #government