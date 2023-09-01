Inmates of a penitentiary Ecuadorian city of Cuencawho have been protesting the transfer of inmates to other prisons since Wednesday, they have retained 57 jailers and policeInterior Minister Juan Zapata reported on Thursday.

In the middle of a violent day due to the explosion of two car bombs in Quito, Zapata assured that seven of those detained are policemen.

“We are concerned about the safety of our employees”, he expressed at a press conference in Quito.

On Wednesday, hundreds of soldiers and police officers carried out an operation to search for weapons, ammunition and explosives in a prison in Latacunga, one of the main ones in the nation and the scene of the frequent killings between inmates that They leave more than 430 dead throughout the country since 2021.



The hypotheses about retentions have been changing throughout the day.

Initially, the state body in charge of prisons (SNAI) indicated that it was a retaliation for this “intervention” by the public force. Later, authorities pointed out that the retention is in protest against the transfer of inmates to other prisons.

Gangs linked to drug trafficking wage a war for power and use prisons as operations centers.

Given the bloody confrontations between organizations allied to Mexican and Colombian cartels in prisons, the President Guillermo Lasso decreed on July 24 the state of emergency in the entire penitentiary system for 60 days, which allows it to deploy soldiers in the prisons.

AFP