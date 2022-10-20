In this edition of La Entrevista we talk to Rosa Elena García Echave, artistically known as Rossy de Palma. The Spanish-born actress, singer and model was recently named a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Cultural Diversity. The so-called “Muse of Almodóvar” spoke about the recognition granted and what problems she will address from UNESCO; in addition to her vision of art, the work of the artist and the shortcomings of this profession, among other topics.

