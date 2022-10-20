The magistrate does not have the responsibility to judge the tycoon, only to determine if the more than 2,000 emails originally requested by the bipartisan congressional committee investigating the January 6 insurrection are a privileged part of the relationship between lawyer and client. This work has been done conscientiously. One by one he has been eliminating the emails that his electoral lawyer John Eastman exchanged with the president’s advisers, as an electoral candidate, between November 3 and January 20, the date on which Trump left the White House and ended the services of this lawyer. In the end, he has determined that four of these emails would not benefit from the extraordinary relationship of professional secrecy that is established between the lawyer and his client, because no lawyer can legally get involved or participate in a crime, and that is what Eastman would be doing by advising the president to challenge Georgia’s election results in court to delay his certification.

“It is irrelevant whether the ruse was successful or not,” warns the California judge when applying the exception provided by law for those documents that prove the commission of a crime or fraud. For that, it determines that “more likely than not, President Trump engaged in plans to obstruct an official proceeding and conspired to defraud the United States when he asked Eastman for advice.”

This judicial opinion is devastating, although for the moment Eastman only forces Eastman to deliver those four emails to the committee, whose existence depends on the electoral results of the next day 8. They would prove that Trump was informed by his advisers that the accusation of fraud that he signed in the lawsuit filed in the Georgia courts was false. His sole objective was to slow down the electoral process in order to continue governing. “Just having this case pending in the Supreme Court, even if it doesn’t come to a decision, could significantly delay the outcome of Georgia,” Eastman recommended.

At that point, the president had already tried, without success, to convince the Secretary of State of Georgia, Brad Raffensperger, to “find him 11,780 votes,” he specified. “One more than I have,” he said in a recorded conversation with the official, who, despite being his voter, refused. In the lawsuit that Trump signed on December 4, he accused Fulton County (Georgia) of having improperly counted 10,300 votes from deceased citizens, 2,560 from ex-convicts and 2,423 from unregistered voters. All of this was proven false, but to bill the former president it will still take much more than four emails between his lawyer and his team.