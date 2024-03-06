





13:43 The interview © France 24

Paraguay sentenced torturer Eusebio Torres, aged 88, to 30 years in prison for crimes against humanity committed in 1976, during the dictatorship of Alfredo Stroessner. During that time, more than 20,000 victims were registered, according to the Truth and Justice Commission of Paraguay. In this edition of The Interview we speak with one of his victims, Antonio Pecci, who was surprised by a greater sentence than expected.