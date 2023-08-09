In an interview with France 24, the renowned Argentine psychoanalyst and writer, Gabriel Rolón, analyzes the complexity of love relationships. Why do we fall in love with certain people? Rolón answers this question from a psychoanalytic perspective: “love is learned in childhood.” Therefore, family and affective traumas at an early age influence the way of loving in adult life. The writer concludes that one must “de-idealize love”.

#Interview #loves #deserve #lived #Gabriel #Rolón #idealization #love