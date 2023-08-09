Need for Speed ​​Unbound will receive the update of the next 16 August Volume 4which Electronic Arts has seen fit to present with a trailer. So what content will the new update for the Criterion driving game include?

A few months after the novelties of Volume 3, Need for Speed ​​Unbound will aim this time to celebrate the 75 years of Porscheallowing players to get a very powerful all-electric Porsche Taycan Turbo S (2022).

That’s not all: Volume 4 will raise the level of the challenge and consequently the value of the rewards, both in the new Linkups and in the Boosted events and in the daily and weekly challenges, so as to allow you to obtain a greater amount of XP and new cars.

One will be introduced Free Speed ​​Pass with seventy-five levels of content, mainly cosmetics and customizations, with also a special prize for those who manage to pass level 50: a legendary customized Porsche 911 Carrera S (1997).