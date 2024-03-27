The Interview – Jorge Richter: “Reelectionism has caused enormous harm to Bolivia”

The Movement towards Socialism (MAS), in power since 2006 (except for a few months between 2019 and 2020), is divided one year before the 2025 elections. At a congress in October they elected Evo Morales as leader and candidate, but the Constitutional Court opposed his re-election. They also expelled President Luis Arce from the party, which has called a new Congress in May. France 24 spoke with Jorge Richter, Arce's spokesperson, about the division of the party and the future of the Bolivian head of state.

#Interview #Jorge #Richter #Reelectionism #caused #enormous #harm #Bolivia