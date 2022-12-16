In an interview with France 24 from Brussels, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned that any use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine would have “serious and dramatic consequences for Russia” and called Russian President Vladimir Putin’s rhetoric “reckless and dangerous.” “. However, the NATO chief said he believes “the probability of any use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine by Russia remains low.”

