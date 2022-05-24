In an interview with France 24, former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko expressed concern about the fate of Ukrainian soldiers evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in the city of Mariupol, saying Russian President Vladimir should “never” be trusted. Putin. Ukrainian authorities say the fighters have been taken to areas under the control of Russian forces or pro-Russian rebels and will be exchanged for Russian prisoners at a later date.

#Interview #Dont #trust #Putin #Ukrainian #President #Poroshenko #evacuation #Azovstal