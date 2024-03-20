The division in the Movement towards Socialism (MAS) is total. Not only between President Luis Arce and former President Evo Morales, also between him and his vice president between 2006 and 2019, Álvaro García Linera. The latter is the guest of this edition of La Entrevista, who analyzes the Bolivian political crisis, but also offers an overview of the region and talks about the possibility of new leaderships to replace the historical figures of the Latin American left.

#Interview #Álvaro #García #Linera #continuity #Plurinational #State #Bolivia #risk