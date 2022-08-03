











In this edition of La Entrevista we talk with the journalist Camila Bustamante, author of ‘Siervas’, an investigation that exposes the abuses committed within the Servants of God’s Plan, a congregation of nuns created in 1998 by Luis Fernando Figari, founder of the Sodalicio of Christian Life, a community belonging to the Catholic Church. Camila exposes the details of her investigation of almost five years and the abuses of all kinds, including sexual, perpetrated by this community.