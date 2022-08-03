To all the Kostics, it is appropriate to say it. Juventus has decided to pass from words to deeds for the Serbian international, called to act as a piston in the left lane of Juventus. Formal contacts were initiated yesterday with Eintracht Frankfurt, owner of Filip Kostic’s card. In these hours, the German club is also talking for him with West Ham, who have managed to put 15 million euros plus bonuses on the plate. Alessandro Lucci, the player’s agent who is following the practice on the English side, is well aware of this.