Well, it was my race again. Read here how the international media reacts to Verstappen’s behavior.

Yesterday it was not so much about the result of the Formula 1 race in Brazil, but more about Verstappen’s move. The brand new world champion did not want to give his position back to Pérez, because he has ‘principles’. The number two at Red Bull is still fighting for second place in the standings. So it would have been nice if he had let Pérez pass, as the team orders were. Well, not so. The relationship between the two is not what it used to be. What do the international media think about this?

BBC Sports

The BBC notes that there is an ‘icy atmosphere’ between the two men. They emphasize once again that Verstappen has become champion twice with the help of Pérez. On Spanish-language television, Pérez said: ‘If he has two titles, it’s thanks to me”. The English channel milks this nicely and says that Verstappen even ignored the team order and then did not want to explain it.

ESPN

This is also about the team order. How can it be that Verstappen ignores a team order while he is already champion? ESPN continues on the conversation Verstappen had with the race engineer at the finish. The race engineer asks: ‘Max, what happened?’ To which Verstappen replies: ‘I already told you last time. Don’t ask me that again – are we clear on that? I have given my reasons and I will stick to them’.

Auto, Motor und Sport

The Germans have about the fact that Pérez complained about the tires (little grip), but that he is mainly disappointed with Verstappen’s behaviour. Furthermore, the Germans celebrate that Mercedes was back on the podium and that the rooster behavior at Red Bull helped them.

The Guardian

Verstappen needs Perez’s help next season, so it’s a ‘short term decision’. Also emphasizes the English news channel Verstappen has told Sky Sports F1 that he has told the Red Bull team why he made this decision. And that he doesn’t have to do it publicly.

marca

Finding the Spaniards Verstappen’s action a bad gesture to Pérez. Not really smart to his partner, but not to the fans either. Verstappen will suffer from the scar he has caused himself next season.

L’Equipe

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has apologized to Pérez, headlines L’Equipe. “I’m sorry for that Checo,” Horner says. Furthermore, there is surprise everywhere why Verstappen does not explain why he has done this action.

And with their many others.

This article The international media about Verstappen’s behavior in Brazil first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#international #media #Verstappens #behavior #Brazil