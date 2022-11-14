A confrontation between gypsy clans over an issue related to the sale of scrap metal ended on Monday morning with a man injured by a firearm. The victim, an adult but whose age was not revealed, was hit by a 22-caliber bullet in the leg. He also suffered a blow to the head.

The events occurred around half past nine in the morning at the back of the Leroy Merlin establishment, in the Cabezo Beaza industrial estate. It is a little traveled area of ​​this commercial environment, which prevented panic from spreading when several shots were heard.

As confirmed by police sources, several people were involved in the dispute, a group of whom immediately left the scene in a vehicle.

After receiving a notice about what happened, the Local Police appeared in the area. Agents of the Civil Guard and health personnel from the Murcian Health Service also did it, who treated the injured person on the spot and transferred him in an ambulance to the Santa Lucía Emergency Department.

Escape to Los Dolores



The search device for the aggressors allowed, minutes later, to locate the suspects’ car in the Los Dolores neighborhood, by agents of the National Police. The sources consulted expressed their confidence that the arrests would take place as quickly as possible.