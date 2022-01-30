After four days of rest, Sevilla’s squad returned to work last Thursday and did so with a single change. Julen Lopetegui was in charge of the operations after not having been able to direct the last two League games, something that his second did, Paul Sanz. None of the injured who were presumed to be able to return to the group during the international break, not even the newcomer martialwho had permission from the club, jumped onto the pitch.

And this absence of news has been maintained in the sessions on Friday and Saturday. The team rests this Sunday to return to training on Monday and that is when something new is expected. Martial’s presence is practically assuredbut the secrecy about the evolution of the injured makes betting on the return of some is risky.

A priori, the one who had the most ballots to return was Jesús Navas, in the dry dock since the beginning of November. Koundé and Delaney were also expected, although the French have more possibilities than the Danish. The coaching staff thought that the worst of the injuries had already passed but, as of January 30, Lopetegui is still short of troops.