Sergio Agüero is one of the great idols of Manchester City. The Argentine, who had gone to Barcelona this season, had to withdraw from football due to heart problems.

However, the ‘Kun’ does not distance himself from football and, during the semifinals of the Champions League, he showed a new facet: he commented live on the two games on the Star+ platform.

Agüero, who was accompanied by Carlos Tevez in the match between his former club and Manchester City, was surprised by Madrid’s reaction, to the point that he jokingly said that he began to feel the same as the day he was detected your heart problem.

“It can’t be. The same thing is happening to me as when I got tachycardia, idiot,” Agüero said.

“No, stop stupid, he’s not going to catch you there because we don’t have an ambulance,” Tevez replied. And then Agüero asked: “Is there an ambulance here?”

Agüero also had contact during the broadcast with Lionel Messi, who was left out in the round of 16 with PSG, precisely, eliminated by Real Madrid.

“Leo wrote to me,” Agüero told Tevez, also a former City player. “He told me ‘stop fucking around, idiot. It just can’t be…'”.

