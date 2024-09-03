It will finally be available on September 6th Astro Botthe action and platform game from Team Asobi. Shortly after its release, it is still possible to play the reservation of the game on sale on Amazonprecisely with a -16% compared to the recommended price. You can see all the details reaching the product page at this address or via the box below.
The recommended price is €70.99. The current price is the best ever offered during the pre-order phase and will probably no longer be available after the launch. The game is sold and shipped by Amazon.
What Astro Bot offers
As mentioned, we are talking about an action and platform game, an evolution of Astro’s Playroomthe free game included with PS5. As Astro, we must travel to over 50 planets in search of our lost crew. We will have to save Bots made in the style of PlayStation characters, such as Kratos, Aloy, Nathan Drake, Ratchet & Clank and more.
The game takes full advantage of the DualSense controller featuresas other video games rarely do. It is a PS5 exclusive, a PC version has not yet been confirmed. Astro will be able to use various power-ups to fight bosses, explore the various levels and search for secrets.
