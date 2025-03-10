The imminent change that is coming in the letters of the DGT enrollments

Spanish registrations have witnessed a constant evolution since their first broadcast in 1900. For more than a century, this system has accompanied vehicles, reflecting not only advances in the automotive park, but also the social and economic changes of the country.

The current registration system of the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT), composed of four numbers and three letters, is ready to change in a matter of weeks, due to the saturation of current alphanumeric combinations.

This change, scheduled for April 2025, implies the replacement of the letter “M” by the “N”, which will allow to continue with the allocation of registration without interruptions. Although the system had been designed to function until 2055, the speed with which vehicles have registered has accelerated the need to update the combinations. In a few weeks, the new registrations will begin with the “NBB” sequence, ensuring the continuity of the system without a bottleneck.

The most recent registration today in the Spanish market is 91 ** Myz, assigned on Monday, March 10, to a Volkswagen Touran. This implies that from the spring of 2025, the registrations of the new vehicles will include the letter “N”, which will occupy the place of the “M”, which will begin a new series.

With the automobile market in constant expansion, it is not ruled out that, in the medium term, alphanumeric combinations again exhaust their capacity, which would force the DGT to explore new systems. However, for now, the system of letters and numbers will continue to be the central mechanism for the identification of vehicles, which will allow the DGT to continue their work without great alterations.

This change, in addition to being a milestone in the history of enrollment, will bring with it a series of logistics and operational challenges for dealers and traffic authorities. The transition to a system with new alphanumeric combinations will be complex, although it is considered necessary to avoid a crisis in the management of the records.