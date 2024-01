Tuesday, January 23, 2024, 1:02 p.m.







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The incidence of flu falls by 49.4% in the Region of Murcia in the last week, according to the latest epidemiological surveillance report from the Ministry of Health, published this Tuesday. Covid decreases by 50%, and bronchitis and bronchiolitis, by 34,…