Brazilian officials say they are disturbed by the slow pace of the Brazilians’ exit and believe that Israel is dragging its feet in removing them.

The group members thought they would leave on Friday and left the place where they were sheltering in Gaza to the border, but they were forced to turn back after they learned that the crossing would not open.

“The Brazilians have been on the list since Wednesday, but their departure has not been confirmed,” the minister told reporters. “The situation in Gaza does not allow me to say, at the moment, when they will leave.”