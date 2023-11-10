Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 10/11/2023 – 20:52

For experts interviewed by DW, high costs, extensive territory and little long-term vision prevent the country from investing in underground cables. Climate crisis, however, should make infrastructure increasingly necessary. Anyone walking through the streets of Brazilian cities will come across a tangle of wires on electricity poles. More than generating a polluted urban landscape, overhead wiring causes accidents, disrupts afforestation and is responsible for instability in energy services, which are subject to weather conditions.

The recent storm on November 3 in São Paulo, which killed at least eight people, knocked down poles and trees and left residents without electricity for up to five days, once again highlighted the size of the problem. And scientists warn: extreme weather events like this will become increasingly frequent, which raises the debate about how cities will resist them.

In Brazil, underground wiring accounts for less than 1% of the electrical network. The examples are quite specific, present most of the time only on some important avenues and historic centers. It is estimated that in Rio de Janeiro the percentage is 11%, in Belo Horizonte, 2%, in Porto Alegre, 9%, and in São Paulo, just 0.3%.

For experts interviewed by DW, the main reasons for Brazil not to invest in underground electrical wiring are the high cost of this infrastructure and the country’s large size.

“The logic of the distributors is that it is not worth investing, as there will only be a typhoon, a storm. But the losses from climate-related accidents will be more intense and frequent, this will bring such a high cost that investment in underground wiring will soon be more urgent”, highlights Nivalde Castro, coordinator of the Electrical Sector Study Group (Gesel) at the University Federal District of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ).

According to him, Enel, which operates a large part of the network in the capital of São Paulo, makes investments in its infrastructure using maximum winds of 80kmh as a parameter.

“In this last storm, the wind reached 115kmh, and the forecast was only 55kmh”, explains the professor, who believes that these “surprises” could become increasingly common. “Does this new climate paradigm not require a review of the technical parameters of cities?” he asks.

What are the barriers?

Experts point out that the cost of installing underground networks is around 10 times greater than the cost of installing overhead ones. There are expenses for works that involve digging trenches, building inspection pits and rebuilding sidewalks. Furthermore, the materials used in the underground network are more expensive, as the cabling must be coated and waterproof.

For Nivalde Castro, what prevents Brazil from adopting the model is the fact that it is a developing country, with a large territory and a high demographic density.

“It is a very high investment. Even in rich countries, such as the USA and Japan, a large part of the network is airborne. Our cities grow quickly, they are not like European ones”, she points out.

The main difficulty is that, the way these companies operate, the high cost could be passed on to the consumer.

“When I make an investment, it enters the consumer tariff almost immediately. Aneel [Agência Nacional de Energia Elétrica] It even establishes a permitted investment limit, the so-called prudent investment. The tariff would rise a lot and the amortization would be long, creating problems of default, theft, protests”, observes the professor. “I believe that the best solution would be to charge different rates, depending on the quality of service. Where there is investment in [rede] underground, the tariff has to be higher, to avoid creating cross subsidies”, he adds.

For Roberto D’Araujo, electrical engineer and director of the Institute for Strategic Development of the Energy Sector (ILUMINA), despite the initial investment being high, future expenses would decrease.

“With underground wiring, maintenance is much cheaper. The problem is the short-term vision of private companies”, she argues.

Challenge of working together

Experts highlight that, for a migration to underground wiring, dialogue between several sectors, not just the energy sector, would be necessary. In Brazil, the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) is the body that coordinates concessions to distributors, defines standards for the sector and supervises companies during contracts. The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) regulates telecommunications companies.

“It is necessary to convince telecommunications companies to participate too, it is a city project, it is not a project exclusively for the distributor. We are in a very complicated situation”, highlights Roberto D’Araujo.

Furthermore, projects in the area would have to start slowly, considering higher density regions. The fact that the country has not invested in this infrastructure in the past makes the situation even more challenging. In current Brazilian cities, the cost of a total migration would be exorbitant, justify the energy concessionaires.

“This is an argument that companies use, they calculate the entire network and present a cost of several billions, but it is viable if done gradually”, argues the ILUMINA coordinator.

The City of São Paulo said this week that it estimates that, just to bury the wires in the central region of the city, R$20 billion would be needed.

In 2017, the former mayor of São Paulo João Doria (PSDB) made an agreement with AES Eletropaulo and the telephone and internet companies in the capital of São Paulo to implement a wire burial program. The initiative continued under the government of Ricardo Nunes (MDB), but only 37 of the almost 65 kilometers that had been set as a goal were completed.

Also in São Paulo, in 2005, a municipal law established that energy concessionaires and other cable services would bury 250 kilometers of network per year on their own. The Court, however, understood that the municipality does not have the competence to legislate on the matter, since the concession of the energy distribution service is federal.

In Porto Alegre, a law sanctioned by Mayor Sebastião Melo this year establishes underground cabling until 2038. Experts view the goal with skepticism, as concrete transition projects to underground wiring are practically absent across the country.

Improvements to the existing system

But if the costs of an underground network are extremely high, what can be done to improve the country’s situation and avoid a new blackout due to a storm?

For Roberto D’Araujo, it is necessary to organize existing aerial installations, separate the mix of electricity cables and telecommunications cables and combat irregularities. “Many cities in the US do not have underground wiring. But you look up, there is a tidy arrangement, there is a very large distance from the distribution voltage and telecommunications cables. Higher poles could be placed to separate different wirings,” he argues.

Furthermore, it is necessary to improve the condition of the poles and the wires themselves, which are often “out in the open”, causing power outages and posing a risk to the lives of people who approach them. “Telecommunications companies pay rent to distributors. This revenue should be invested in improving the network, it is not a fee that they charge the consumer”, points out Araujo.

Tree pruning is another matter. The expert explains that, if done correctly, it reduces the risk of falling in the event of storms.

“Pruning can only be done with the presence of the distributor, due to the risk of wiring. So the distributor also has responsibility for this.”

The expert also argues that the main problem is the lack of supervision and correct application of fines, which could serve as resources to carry out improvement investments.

“The regulatory agency does not monitor efficiently. Just an improvement in the arrangement of poles and trees would make a big difference”, he concludes.