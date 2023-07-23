The talented Mexican soccer player, Diego Lainez, wasted no time in rejoining training with the UANL Tigres, after winning the 2023 Gold Cup with the Mexican team. His prompt reintegration is due to the imminent participation of the club in the Leagues Cup this weekend and in the next day of the Apertura 2023 tournament of Liga MX.
Lainez arrived at the training sessions for the Tigres with a notorious emotion for having been part of the team that was crowned champion in an international competition as relevant as the Gold Cup. However, his physical condition was what impressed everyone the most, showing the dedication and effort he has invested in rigorous training sessions in recent weeks to achieve optimal performance in the current season of Mexican soccer. His objective is to support the team to defend the champion title and silence those who have criticized him since his arrival at the club.
This news generated a wave of positive reactions among Tigres fans, who see Lainez’s return as a significant boost for the team, which seeks to add the most victories to qualify for the Liguilla of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura tournament.
Currently, the Nuevo León team occupies the fifth position in the classification table with five points, product of a victory and two draws. With the arrival of Lainez and other key players, they hope to improve their results in the next matches.
The next challenge for the UANL Tigres will be next Wednesday, July 26, when they will face the Portland Timbers on the second day of the Leagues Cup group stage, looking for a victory in this exciting international tournament.
