The impressive first major cycling accident in 2023

Stage 3 of the Tour Down Under.
It happened at the Tour Down Under in Australia.
The cycling season in 2023 is already rolling around the world. These days, the Tour Down Under takes place, in Australiawhere there was a tremendous accident.
The Tour Down Under (officially Santos Tour Down Under) is a professional road cycling stage tour held in eastern South Australia. It takes place the third week of January and belongs to the calendar UCI World Tourthe highest category of professional racing.
tremendous accident
A brutal crash occurred affecting the peloton. One of the most affected cyclists was, Taj Joneswho nevertheless was able to continue in the race.
The Spanish cyclist Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) won the third stage of the Tour Down Under this Friday after beating the Australian Jay Vine (UAE Emirates) and the British Simon Yates (Jayco-Alula) in the last descent before the finish line , after 116.8 kilometers between Norwood and Campbelltown.
The third stage was marked by several crashes, such as those suffered by the Italian Gianni Moscon (INEOS) who caused him a broken clavicle, Leonardo Basso (ITA), Harrison Wood (GBR/Cofidis) and Corbin Strong (NZL/Israel) and several attacks such as those carried out at the beginning by Mikkel Honore (DIN/EF Education) and Fabio Felline (ITA/Astana), canceled out by the squad that controlled Jumboi, the team led by then leader Rohan Dennis.
SPORTS AND EFE
